All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3483 Sweetwater Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, UT
/
3483 Sweetwater Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3483 Sweetwater Springs

3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive · (435) 628-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT 84780
Coral Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3483 Sweetwater Springs · Avail. Jul 10

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard. Lots of amenities! Including clubhouse, exercise room, indoor and outdoor pool, park, playground, and so much more! Close to Golf Course, Across the street from School. Newer Carpet

Close to Parks & Walking Trails. Easy Access to I-15

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.
Small Pet ok with Approval and Extra Deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have any available units?
3483 Sweetwater Springs has a unit available for $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have?
Some of 3483 Sweetwater Springs's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3483 Sweetwater Springs currently offering any rent specials?
3483 Sweetwater Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3483 Sweetwater Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 3483 Sweetwater Springs is pet friendly.
Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs offer parking?
Yes, 3483 Sweetwater Springs does offer parking.
Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3483 Sweetwater Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have a pool?
Yes, 3483 Sweetwater Springs has a pool.
Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have accessible units?
No, 3483 Sweetwater Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 3483 Sweetwater Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3483 Sweetwater Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 3483 Sweetwater Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3483 Sweetwater Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Washington 3 BedroomsWashington Apartments with Gym
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Dog Friendly Apartments
Washington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UTMesquite, NV
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity