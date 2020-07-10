1849 South 20 East

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. All appliances included are: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwaher, Washer and Dryer.



Landscaping is included with the rent.



Pets are allowed with additional deposits and fees. $600 partially refundable deposit per dog, $1000 per partially refundable cat deposit per cat and additional $60 per month fee on top of the base rent.



Application fee is $35 per adult applicant



Security Deposit with vary due to credit rating and number of adult occupants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.