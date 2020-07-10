All apartments in Washington
1849 South 20 East

1849 Cottenwood Lane · (435) 216-9950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. All appliances included are: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwaher, Washer and Dryer.

Landscaping is included with the rent.

Pets are allowed with additional deposits and fees. $600 partially refundable deposit per dog, $1000 per partially refundable cat deposit per cat and additional $60 per month fee on top of the base rent.

Application fee is $35 per adult applicant

Security Deposit with vary due to credit rating and number of adult occupants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

