All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 134 W. Harvest lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, UT
/
134 W. Harvest lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

134 W. Harvest lane

134 Harvest Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

134 Harvest Ln, Washington, UT 84780

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Washington Fields home - Super clean 3 bed plus den, 2 ba, double garage. Fully landscaped. Yard maintenance included. Split master plan.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2001885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W. Harvest lane have any available units?
134 W. Harvest lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, UT.
Is 134 W. Harvest lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 W. Harvest lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W. Harvest lane pet-friendly?
No, 134 W. Harvest lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 134 W. Harvest lane offer parking?
Yes, 134 W. Harvest lane does offer parking.
Does 134 W. Harvest lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 W. Harvest lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W. Harvest lane have a pool?
No, 134 W. Harvest lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 W. Harvest lane have accessible units?
No, 134 W. Harvest lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W. Harvest lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 W. Harvest lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 W. Harvest lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 W. Harvest lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Washington 3 BedroomsWashington Apartments with Gym
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Dog Friendly Apartments
Washington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UTMesquite, NV
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT