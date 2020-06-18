1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113

Amenities

Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George. This cozy 1 bed, 1 bath comes with an extra space outside the bedroom and it can be an office or second room. New carpet on Porch and new paint throughout. Unit is fully furnished and conveniently located close to shopping, medical, golf and quick freeway access. HOA covers water, landscaping and gives access to clubhouse which includes Jacuzzi, swimming pool, and workout equipment. This home is a must see!



Either small dog or a cat is allowed with extra $25 rent and extra pet fee.



