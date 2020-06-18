All apartments in Washington
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113

1150 W Red Hills Pkwy · (435) 619-3619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George. This cozy 1 bed, 1 bath comes with an extra space outside the bedroom and it can be an office or second room. New carpet on Porch and new paint throughout. Unit is fully furnished and conveniently located close to shopping, medical, golf and quick freeway access. HOA covers water, landscaping and gives access to clubhouse which includes Jacuzzi, swimming pool, and workout equipment. This home is a must see!

Either small dog or a cat is allowed with extra $25 rent and extra pet fee.

(RLNE5848955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have any available units?
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have?
Some of 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 is pet friendly.
Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 offer parking?
No, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 does not offer parking.
Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have a pool?
Yes, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 has a pool.
Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 does not have units with air conditioning.
