1000 Bluff View Drive

Amenities
4 bedroom
3 1/2 bathrooms
2 car garage
1,868 sq. ft.
Built in 2008
Includes common landscape
Granite counters and stainless steal in kitchen
Community pool and clubhouse
Tons of square footage
Home theater/4th bedroom in the basement with its own bath
One year lease
Available July 1st
Security Deposit $1,550
No pets or smoking Credit checks required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Cell: 435-632-0248
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 7/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.