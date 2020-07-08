All apartments in Washington
1000 Bluff View Drive
1000 Bluff View Drive

1000 Bluff View Drive · (435) 710-5338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Bluff View Drive, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 78 · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
4 bedroom
3 1/2 bathrooms
2 car garage
1,868 sq. ft.
Built in 2008
Includes common landscape
Granite counters and stainless steal in kitchen
Community pool and clubhouse
Tons of square footage
Home theater/4th bedroom in the basement with its own bath
One year lease
Available July 1st
Security Deposit $1,550
No pets or smoking Credit checks required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Cell: 435-632-0248

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Bluff View Drive have any available units?
1000 Bluff View Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Bluff View Drive have?
Some of 1000 Bluff View Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Bluff View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Bluff View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Bluff View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Bluff View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1000 Bluff View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Bluff View Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Bluff View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Bluff View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Bluff View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Bluff View Drive has a pool.
Does 1000 Bluff View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Bluff View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Bluff View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Bluff View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Bluff View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Bluff View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
