Washington Terrace, UT
4549 South 250 East
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:01 AM

4549 South 250 East

4549 South 250 East
Location

4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT 84405
Washington Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Three nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a one-car garage. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Walking distance to Washington Elementary and close to downtown Ogden. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 South 250 East have any available units?
4549 South 250 East has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4549 South 250 East have?
Some of 4549 South 250 East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 South 250 East currently offering any rent specials?
4549 South 250 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 South 250 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4549 South 250 East is pet friendly.
Does 4549 South 250 East offer parking?
Yes, 4549 South 250 East does offer parking.
Does 4549 South 250 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 South 250 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 South 250 East have a pool?
No, 4549 South 250 East does not have a pool.
Does 4549 South 250 East have accessible units?
No, 4549 South 250 East does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 South 250 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4549 South 250 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4549 South 250 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4549 South 250 East does not have units with air conditioning.
