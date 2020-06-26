1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202

Amenities
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber. This unit is rented in a turn-key condition with all furniture, kitchen supplies, linens, etc. Great views from living room, kitchen and deck out to the lake. Condo is a top floor unit in a building with 8 condos. 1 underground assigned parking spot as well as a storage closet are included.
Community offers a pool, hot tub, clubhouse with pool table, fitness center, basketball court, picnic tables & BBQ and children's play area.
Available for Move-In: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, TV, Internet
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit
No Pets / No Smoking
Please contact Ben for questions and showings
Ben@propalliance.com
(435) 634-9571
