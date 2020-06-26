All apartments in Wasatch County
Find more places like 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wasatch County, UT
/
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202

1771 West Fox Bay Drive · (435) 634-9571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT 84032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber. This unit is rented in a turn-key condition with all furniture, kitchen supplies, linens, etc. Great views from living room, kitchen and deck out to the lake. Condo is a top floor unit in a building with 8 condos. 1 underground assigned parking spot as well as a storage closet are included.

Community offers a pool, hot tub, clubhouse with pool table, fitness center, basketball court, picnic tables & BBQ and children's play area.

Available for Move-In: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, TV, Internet
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit
No Pets / No Smoking
Please contact Ben for questions and showings
Ben@propalliance.com
(435) 634-9571

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have any available units?
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have?
Some of 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 currently offering any rent specials?
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 pet-friendly?
No, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wasatch County.
Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 offer parking?
Yes, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 offers parking.
Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have a pool?
Yes, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 has a pool.
Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have accessible units?
No, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd
Wasatch County, UT 84032

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTSpanish Fork, UTSpringville, UTProvo, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTSummit Park, UT
Payson, UTAmerican Fork, UTCottonwood Heights, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UTBluffdale, UTRiverton, UTWoods Cross, UTEagle Mountain, UTFarmington, UTKearns, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity