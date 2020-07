Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal playground pool table

Beautifully located in a serene neighborhood in Vineyard, Utah, The Alloy at Geneva Community offers best in class luxury apartment homes and amenities designed for your needs. Within walking distance to vibrant restaurants and local attractions, parks and public transportation there is something for everyone. Our residents experience and enjoy a diverse mix of high-end amenities and superior customer service. Spend a day enjoying local hiking trails and recreational activities, then relax in our resort-style pool while enjoying the mountain and lake views.



Comfortably designed floor plans feature many benefits including balconies and patios, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Your luxury community is waiting for you at Alloy at Geneva!