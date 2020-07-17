All apartments in Vineyard
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:40 PM

255 North Mill Road

255 North Mill Road · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 North Mill Road, Vineyard, UT 84058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1 Assigned Space

COMMUNITY:
Edgewater, located in Vineyard, UT, is a gorgeous development in the Waters Edge community. The 3-story Payton V1 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location allows quick access to over 400 acres of Utah Lake shoreline, 78 acres of recreational green space, and more than 27 acres of well-kept parks, splash-pads, playgrounds, and sports courts. To top it all off, residents at Edgewater enjoy stunning views of the Wasatch Mountain Range year-round.

Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Clubhouses
• Pools
• Fitness Center
• Splash-Pad
• Playgrounds
• Athletic Fields and Courts
• Pavilions
• 18-acre Community Park
• 6-acre Neighborhood Park
• 3-acre Beach Park
• Expansive Recreational Green Space
• Sandy Beach
• Asphalt Running Trail

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 8/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 North Mill Road have any available units?
255 North Mill Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 North Mill Road have?
Some of 255 North Mill Road's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 North Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
255 North Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 North Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 North Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 255 North Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 255 North Mill Road offers parking.
Does 255 North Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 North Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 North Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 255 North Mill Road has a pool.
Does 255 North Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 255 North Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 255 North Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 North Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 North Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 North Mill Road has units with air conditioning.
