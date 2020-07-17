255 North Mill Road

Amenities

ADDITIONAL INFO:

ADDITIONAL INFO:



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the Following:

• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit Reporting Services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH Payments

Resident Portal Access

Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information.



PARKING:

1-Car Attached Garage

1 Assigned Space



COMMUNITY:

Edgewater, located in Vineyard, UT, is a gorgeous development in the Waters Edge community. The 3-story Payton V1 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location allows quick access to over 400 acres of Utah Lake shoreline, 78 acres of recreational green space, and more than 27 acres of well-kept parks, splash-pads, playgrounds, and sports courts. To top it all off, residents at Edgewater enjoy stunning views of the Wasatch Mountain Range year-round.



Additional Features Located Nearby:

• Clubhouses

• Pools

• Fitness Center

• Splash-Pad

• Playgrounds

• Athletic Fields and Courts

• Pavilions

• 18-acre Community Park

• 6-acre Neighborhood Park

• 3-acre Beach Park

• Expansive Recreational Green Space

• Sandy Beach

• Asphalt Running Trail



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 8/17/20



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 8/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

