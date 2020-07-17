All apartments in Vineyard
169 East 700 North
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:52 PM

169 East 700 North

169 East 700 North · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 East 700 North, Vineyard, UT 84058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2-Car Attached Garage
2-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Tucker's Row, located just west of I-15 on 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly sought after development in the Waters Edge community. Waters Edge consists of more than 400 acres that stretch to the shoreline of Utah Lake. 78 acres are open space, and more than 27 acres are enriched with parks, splash pads, playgrounds, soccer fields, and sports courts.

Notable Waters Edge highlights:

– Tucker Row Community Park
– Huge Open Grass Space
– 2 Clubhouses
– Pools
– Workout Center
– 18-acre Park
– Splash-pad
– Playgrounds
– 3 Athletic Fields
– Pavilions
– 6-acre Neighborhood Park
– 3-Acre Beach Park
– Sandy Beach
– 7 miles of Asphalt Trails

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 East 700 North have any available units?
169 East 700 North has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 East 700 North have?
Some of 169 East 700 North's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 East 700 North currently offering any rent specials?
169 East 700 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 East 700 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 East 700 North is pet friendly.
Does 169 East 700 North offer parking?
Yes, 169 East 700 North offers parking.
Does 169 East 700 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 East 700 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 East 700 North have a pool?
Yes, 169 East 700 North has a pool.
Does 169 East 700 North have accessible units?
No, 169 East 700 North does not have accessible units.
Does 169 East 700 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 East 700 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 East 700 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 169 East 700 North has units with air conditioning.
