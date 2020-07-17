Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

100 E 630 N Available 08/17/20 Charming 3-Story Townhomes in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the Following:

• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit Reporting Services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH Payments

Resident Portal Access

Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.



PARKING:

1-Car Attached Garage

1-Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

The Lochs is a highly sought-after community located on the west side of the Salt Lake City Valley in Herriman, UT. The 3-story Payton V3 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. In addition, residents at The Lochs enjoy outstanding views of the Wasatch Mountain Range to the east, the Oquirrh Mountains to the west, Traverse Ridge to the south, and the Great Salt Lake to the north. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants.



(RLNE4103099)