Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

100 E 630 N

100 East 630 North · (385) 236-5514
Location

100 East 630 North, Vineyard, UT 84058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 E 630 N · Avail. Aug 17

$1,320

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1905 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
100 E 630 N Available 08/17/20 Charming 3-Story Townhomes in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
The Lochs is a highly sought-after community located on the west side of the Salt Lake City Valley in Herriman, UT. The 3-story Payton V3 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. In addition, residents at The Lochs enjoy outstanding views of the Wasatch Mountain Range to the east, the Oquirrh Mountains to the west, Traverse Ridge to the south, and the Great Salt Lake to the north. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants.

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

(RLNE4103099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

