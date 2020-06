Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

280 N 900 W Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home: Vernal City Park!!! - This gorgeous tri-level home consists of 5 bed, 2.5 bath a 2 car oversized garage, with additional storage! This home sits on a corner lot in a neighborhood directly across the street from the Vernal City Park, you have convenient enjoyment for the whole family.

This home is pet friendly upon approval of the pet.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the home.



Please call today to see this new listing! 435-503-8558



(RLNE3255827)