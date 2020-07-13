Rent Calculator
All apartments in Vernal
Find more places like 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Vernal, UT
/
1626 Partridge Dr. - 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1626 Partridge Dr. - 1
1626 W 560 S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1626 W 560 S, Vernal, UT 84078
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5831160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 have any available units?
1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vernal, UT
.
Is 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vernal
.
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 offer parking?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 have a pool?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Partridge Dr. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
