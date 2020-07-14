Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to your new home at The Kirk Apartments in Tooele, UT!



Nestled in the heart of Tooele, The Kirk Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Tooele views or a night out on the town, The Kirk Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.



We offer pet friendly, studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Tooeles finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, Relaxation meets sophisticationa night out or an evening in is sure to please. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging.