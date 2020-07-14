All apartments in Tooele
The Kirk
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:50 AM

The Kirk

57 West Vine Street · (843) 531-9747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

57 West Vine Street, Tooele, UT 84074

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Kirk.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to your new home at The Kirk Apartments in Tooele, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Tooele, The Kirk Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Tooele views or a night out on the town, The Kirk Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nWe offer pet friendly, studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Tooeles finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, Relaxation meets sophisticationa night out or an evening in is sure to please. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: On approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Kirk have any available units?
The Kirk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tooele, UT.
What amenities does The Kirk have?
Some of The Kirk's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Kirk currently offering any rent specials?
The Kirk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Kirk pet-friendly?
Yes, The Kirk is pet friendly.
Does The Kirk offer parking?
Yes, The Kirk offers parking.
Does The Kirk have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Kirk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Kirk have a pool?
No, The Kirk does not have a pool.
Does The Kirk have accessible units?
Yes, The Kirk has accessible units.
Does The Kirk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Kirk has units with dishwashers.
Does The Kirk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Kirk has units with air conditioning.
