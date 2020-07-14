Amenities
Welcome to your new home at The Kirk Apartments in Tooele, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Tooele, The Kirk Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Tooele views or a night out on the town, The Kirk Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nWe offer pet friendly, studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Tooeles finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, Relaxation meets sophisticationa night out or an evening in is sure to please. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging.