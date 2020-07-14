The Cove At Overlake

Lease Length: 9-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 Per Adult
Deposit: On approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Real Estate Bill Back Tax $12.00
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: We offer 5x5 storage, $20.00 per month.