Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Cove At Overlake

Open Now until 5pm
1837 Berra Boulevard · (518) 293-9738
Location

1837 Berra Boulevard, Tooele, UT 84074

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

2 Bedroom-2

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

3 Bedroom-2

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cove At Overlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
game room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
Introducing the newest address for luxury living in Tooele City! Our inviting new community offers stylish feature such as granite countertops, black energy efficient appliances, 9ft ceilings and more! Embrace luxury and lifestyle every day at The Cove at Overlake!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 Per Adult
Deposit: On approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Real Estate Bill Back Tax $12.00
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: We offer 5x5 storage, $20.00 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cove At Overlake have any available units?
The Cove At Overlake offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,129, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,199, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Cove At Overlake have?
Some of The Cove At Overlake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cove At Overlake currently offering any rent specials?
The Cove At Overlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cove At Overlake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake is pet friendly.
Does The Cove At Overlake offer parking?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake offers parking.
Does The Cove At Overlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cove At Overlake have a pool?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake has a pool.
Does The Cove At Overlake have accessible units?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake has accessible units.
Does The Cove At Overlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cove At Overlake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cove At Overlake has units with air conditioning.
