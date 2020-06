Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Newly Remodeled 2 Bed - 1 Bath Home For Rent in Tooele. The cute home has been remodeled with new paint, carpet, hardwood floors, lighting, doors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and new kitchen appliances.

Has a washer dryer hookup, big fenced in yard with storage in the basement, along with a 1 car garage.

Pet-Friendly and Section 8 Welcome. Call Marie at 801-564-1314 for a showing.