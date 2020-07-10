Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court guest parking internet access

Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect. Relax in your spacious townhome, savor the landscaping and views, and enjoy a location convenient to shopping, freeways, employers and entertainment! Visit Mulberry Park and find that peaceful retreat you'll want to call home!



We are just 16 minutes from Downtown Salt Lake and just minutes from attractions such as Lagoon, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Energy Solutions Arena, City Creek, The Gateway and the District. While our location is convenient, it is our generous floor plans that will satisfy your lifestyle! Our community offers two spacious designed 3 bedroom floor plans, ranging from 1181Sq.Ft. 1273 Sq. Ft. Each floor plan includes unique features such as fully-equipped kitchens, full size washers and dryer hookups, patio, central air, extra storage and we offer our residents the use of the lounge room (w/Wi-Fi) and fitness center. Living at Mulberry Park Apartments makes everyday life a little easier, on site management and 24 hour maintenance. We provide you with the simple pleasures that are hard to find, Stop by Mulberry Park for your personalized tour with our professionally leasing staff and come home today!