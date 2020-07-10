All apartments in Taylorsville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Mulberry Park

5287 Dewberry Ln · (610) 298-1026
Location

5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT 84129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mulberry Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
guest parking
internet access
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect. Relax in your spacious townhome, savor the landscaping and views, and enjoy a location convenient to shopping, freeways, employers and entertainment! Visit Mulberry Park and find that peaceful retreat you'll want to call home!\n\nWe are just 16 minutes from Downtown Salt Lake and just minutes from attractions such as Lagoon, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Energy Solutions Arena, City Creek, The Gateway and the District. While our location is convenient, it is our generous floor plans that will satisfy your lifestyle! Our community offers two spacious designed 3 bedroom floor plans, ranging from 1181Sq.Ft. 1273 Sq. Ft. Each floor plan includes unique features such as fully-equipped kitchens, full size washers and dryer hookups, patio, central air, extra storage and we offer our residents the use of the lounge room (w/Wi-Fi) and fitness center. Living at Mulberry Park Apartments makes everyday life a little easier, on site management and 24 hour maintenance. We provide you with the simple pleasures that are hard to find, Stop by Mulberry Park for your personalized tour with our professionally leasing staff and come home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $299
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for one, $200 for two
fee: $300 for one, $500 for two
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one, $45 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: 2 assigned parking per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mulberry Park have any available units?
Mulberry Park has a unit available for $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Mulberry Park have?
Some of Mulberry Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mulberry Park currently offering any rent specials?
Mulberry Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mulberry Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Mulberry Park is pet friendly.
Does Mulberry Park offer parking?
Yes, Mulberry Park offers parking.
Does Mulberry Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mulberry Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mulberry Park have a pool?
No, Mulberry Park does not have a pool.
Does Mulberry Park have accessible units?
No, Mulberry Park does not have accessible units.
Does Mulberry Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mulberry Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Mulberry Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mulberry Park has units with air conditioning.
