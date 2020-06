Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300. *** No Pets***