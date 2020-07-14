Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oasis Palms.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
fire pit
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
valet service
Oasis Palms Luxury Apartment Community provides the highest quality of living in beautiful St.George. Designed to harmonize with the landscape, ten acre Oasis Palms features park and recreation areas landscaped with native xeriscaping plantings. The entryway is spectacular with its palm-lined drive and circular foundation. Oasis Palms is close to shopping, cultural events, banks, restaurants and world-renowned stunning recreation areas. Enjoy the community center with fitness facilities, central laundry, pool, jacuzzi and park like setting. Come to Oasis Palms, St. George Apartments and you will love your new modern apartment home or townhouse in the sun.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: Month to Month to 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $35 Per applicant over the age of 18
Oasis Palms offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,239, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
