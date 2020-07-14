Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill fire pit guest parking online portal package receiving sauna trash valet valet service

Oasis Palms Luxury Apartment Community provides the highest quality of living in beautiful St.George. Designed to harmonize with the landscape, ten acre Oasis Palms features park and recreation areas landscaped with native xeriscaping plantings. The entryway is spectacular with its palm-lined drive and circular foundation. Oasis Palms is close to shopping, cultural events, banks, restaurants and world-renowned stunning recreation areas. Enjoy the community center with fitness facilities, central laundry, pool, jacuzzi and park like setting. Come to Oasis Palms, St. George Apartments and you will love your new modern apartment home or townhouse in the sun.