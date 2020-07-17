All apartments in St. George
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

850 E 600 S #7

850 E 600 S · No Longer Available
Location

850 E 600 S, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Townhome near Dixie State University - 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome next to Dixie College

+ $250.00 lease initiation fee

(RLNE2549141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 E 600 S #7 have any available units?
850 E 600 S #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 850 E 600 S #7 currently offering any rent specials?
850 E 600 S #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 E 600 S #7 pet-friendly?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 offer parking?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not offer parking.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have a pool?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have a pool.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have accessible units?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
