Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 850 E 600 S #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
850 E 600 S #7
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
850 E 600 S #7
850 E 600 S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
850 E 600 S, St. George, UT 84770
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Townhome near Dixie State University - 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome next to Dixie College
+ $250.00 lease initiation fee
(RLNE2549141)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have any available units?
850 E 600 S #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. George, UT
.
Is 850 E 600 S #7 currently offering any rent specials?
850 E 600 S #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 E 600 S #7 pet-friendly?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. George
.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 offer parking?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not offer parking.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have a pool?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have a pool.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have accessible units?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 E 600 S #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 E 600 S #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770
Similar Pages
St. George 2 Bedrooms
St. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with Balconies
St. George Apartments with Gyms
St. George Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Santa Clara, UT
Washington, UT
Cedar City, UT
Hurricane, UT
Mesquite, NV
Enoch, UT
Ivins, UT