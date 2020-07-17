325 S 200 E #19

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Remodeled Townhome in the Heart of Downtown St. George - This is a MUST SEE!! This split-level townhome has been 100% remodeled with all new paint, brand new carpet, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and brand-new stainless steel appliances. Offers 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms with a 2-car garage. Conveniently located near the St. George Temple, schools, parks, and shopping.



NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869974)