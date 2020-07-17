All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 325 S 200 E #19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
325 S 200 E #19
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

325 S 200 E #19

325 South 200 East · (435) 703-9946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

325 South 200 East, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 S 200 E #19 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Townhome in the Heart of Downtown St. George - This is a MUST SEE!! This split-level townhome has been 100% remodeled with all new paint, brand new carpet, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and brand-new stainless steel appliances. Offers 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms with a 2-car garage. Conveniently located near the St. George Temple, schools, parks, and shopping.

NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 S 200 E #19 have any available units?
325 S 200 E #19 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 S 200 E #19 have?
Some of 325 S 200 E #19's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 S 200 E #19 currently offering any rent specials?
325 S 200 E #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 S 200 E #19 pet-friendly?
No, 325 S 200 E #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 325 S 200 E #19 offer parking?
Yes, 325 S 200 E #19 offers parking.
Does 325 S 200 E #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 S 200 E #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 S 200 E #19 have a pool?
No, 325 S 200 E #19 does not have a pool.
Does 325 S 200 E #19 have accessible units?
No, 325 S 200 E #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 S 200 E #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 S 200 E #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 S 200 E #19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 S 200 E #19 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 325 S 200 E #19?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with BalconiesSt. George Apartments with Gyms
St. George Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clara, UTWashington, UTCedar City, UT
Hurricane, UTMesquite, NV
Enoch, UTIvins, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity