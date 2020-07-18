All apartments in St. George
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

2930 East 450 North #F66

2930 E 450 N · (435) 628-1678
Location

2930 E 450 N, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
2930 East 450 North #F66 Available 08/10/20 Fox Cove Home for Rent. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Playground.

Great home in Fox Cove! Convenient, spacious. This is one of the larger homes close to community park. Built-in desk in master..Close to Shopping, Schools, Parks. East side St. George. Two Tone Paint and Accent Walls Throughout Home.

12 Month Lease. No Pets.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2384842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 have any available units?
2930 East 450 North #F66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 2930 East 450 North #F66 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 East 450 North #F66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 East 450 North #F66 pet-friendly?
No, 2930 East 450 North #F66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 offer parking?
Yes, 2930 East 450 North #F66 offers parking.
Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 East 450 North #F66 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 have a pool?
No, 2930 East 450 North #F66 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 have accessible units?
No, 2930 East 450 North #F66 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 East 450 North #F66 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 East 450 North #F66 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 East 450 North #F66 does not have units with air conditioning.
