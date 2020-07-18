Amenities

garage playground

2930 East 450 North #F66 Available 08/10/20 Fox Cove Home for Rent. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Playground.



Great home in Fox Cove! Convenient, spacious. This is one of the larger homes close to community park. Built-in desk in master..Close to Shopping, Schools, Parks. East side St. George. Two Tone Paint and Accent Walls Throughout Home.



12 Month Lease. No Pets.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com



