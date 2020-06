Amenities

garage playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

Fox Cove Unit - Amazing location - 3 Br 2.5 bath unit in highly sought after Fox Cove community by Costco.



All rooms on second level. Great room, kitchen, dining and 1/2 bath on main level with 2 car garage. Not available for pets. There is no fenced yard.



Community play ground and club house.



Move in ready



NOTE: This unit will be managed by the property owner after lease is executed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4067617)