St. George, UT
184 S VALLEY DR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

184 S VALLEY DR

184 South Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

184 South Valley View Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic unit, remodeled with new flooring, new paint, brand new stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and restaurants, convenient location minutes away from i15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 S VALLEY DR have any available units?
184 S VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 184 S VALLEY DR have?
Some of 184 S VALLEY DR's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 S VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
184 S VALLEY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 S VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 184 S VALLEY DR offer parking?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR does not offer parking.
Does 184 S VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 S VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 184 S VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 184 S VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 S VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 S VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
