St. George, UT
1630 E 2450 S #281
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1630 E 2450 S #281

1630 East 2450 South · (435) 294-3576
Location

1630 East 2450 South, St. George, UT 84790
Painted Desert Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1630 E 2450 S #281 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1529 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
1630 E 2450 S #281 Available 09/01/20 Great home in Painted Desert - Dog friendly! - Beautiful home in Painted Desert. 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a possible office/3rd bedroom. Enclosed heated and cooled patio. Private and fully fenced backyard. Custom closet in the master suite! Ultra-modern with upgraded paint, flooring, and fixtures throughout. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, and a two-car garage.

Will accept one dog with an increase in rent of $50.00 per month and increase in deposit of $500.00

No cats and no smoking firm.

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to visit our website at www.redrockpropertymanagement.com for more details and to see our other great properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2082635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have any available units?
1630 E 2450 S #281 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have?
Some of 1630 E 2450 S #281's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 E 2450 S #281 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 E 2450 S #281 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 E 2450 S #281 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 E 2450 S #281 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 E 2450 S #281 offers parking.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #281 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have a pool?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #281 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have accessible units?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #281 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #281 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 E 2450 S #281 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 E 2450 S #281 does not have units with air conditioning.
