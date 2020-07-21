Amenities

1630 E 2450 S #281 Available 09/01/20 Great home in Painted Desert - Dog friendly! - Beautiful home in Painted Desert. 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a possible office/3rd bedroom. Enclosed heated and cooled patio. Private and fully fenced backyard. Custom closet in the master suite! Ultra-modern with upgraded paint, flooring, and fixtures throughout. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, and a two-car garage.



Will accept one dog with an increase in rent of $50.00 per month and increase in deposit of $500.00



No cats and no smoking firm.



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to visit our website at www.redrockpropertymanagement.com for more details and to see our other great properties.



No Cats Allowed



