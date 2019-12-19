All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1150 W 360 N #31

1150 West 360 North · (435) 272-4699
Location

1150 West 360 North, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1150 W 360 N #31 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
2 bedroom condo for rent! - 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent in St George. This two story, very clean condo was remodeled in 2017. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, laundry, kitchen on main level. Fenced in back porch, community basketball, and community pool. HOA covers Garbage, sewer, and front yard maintenance.

Rent: $1,150
Deposit: $1,150
12 month lease

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 W 360 N #31 have any available units?
1150 W 360 N #31 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1150 W 360 N #31 have?
Some of 1150 W 360 N #31's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 W 360 N #31 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 W 360 N #31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 W 360 N #31 pet-friendly?
No, 1150 W 360 N #31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1150 W 360 N #31 offer parking?
No, 1150 W 360 N #31 does not offer parking.
Does 1150 W 360 N #31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 W 360 N #31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 W 360 N #31 have a pool?
Yes, 1150 W 360 N #31 has a pool.
Does 1150 W 360 N #31 have accessible units?
No, 1150 W 360 N #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 W 360 N #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 W 360 N #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 W 360 N #31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 W 360 N #31 does not have units with air conditioning.
