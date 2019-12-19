All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 1113 N 1620 W #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
1113 N 1620 W #4
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1113 N 1620 W #4

1113 North 1620 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1113 North 1620 West, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Parkside FourPlex - Nice Parkside FourPlex - 3 bed, 2 bath. no pets.

+ $250.00 lease initiation fee

(RLNE1844538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have any available units?
1113 N 1620 W #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 1113 N 1620 W #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1113 N 1620 W #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 N 1620 W #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 offer parking?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have a pool?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have accessible units?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 N 1620 W #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 N 1620 W #4 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with ParkingSt. George Apartments with Pool
St. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hurricane, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT