All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 1113 N 1620 W #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
1113 N 1620 W #4
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1113 N 1620 W #4
1113 North 1620 West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1113 North 1620 West, St. George, UT 84770
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Parkside FourPlex - Nice Parkside FourPlex - 3 bed, 2 bath. no pets.
+ $250.00 lease initiation fee
(RLNE1844538)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have any available units?
1113 N 1620 W #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. George, UT
.
Is 1113 N 1620 W #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1113 N 1620 W #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 N 1620 W #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. George
.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 offer parking?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have a pool?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have accessible units?
No, 1113 N 1620 W #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 N 1620 W #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 N 1620 W #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 N 1620 W #4 has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
