All apartments in Springville
Find more places like Outlook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springville, UT
/
Outlook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Outlook

664 S 2600 W · (201) 672-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT 84663

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom with One Bathroom-1

$1,069

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

One Bedroom with One Bathroom and Direct Access Garage-1

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

One Bedroom with One Bathroom-2

$1,169

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom with Two Bathrooms-1

$1,189

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Two Bedroom with Two Bathrooms and Direct Access Garage-1

$1,269

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Two Bedroom with Two Bathrooms-2

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom with Two Bathrooms-1

$1,369

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Three Bedroom with Two Bathrooms and Direct Access Garage-1

$1,459

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Three Bedroom with Two Bathrooms-2

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Outlook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
game room
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be. Conveniently located in the Springville/South Provo areaminutes from 11 major area employers and both BYU and UVUyoull enjoy access to every convenience including shopping, entertainment, and outdoor life. Low-density apartment community planning means that we offer only 13 apartments per acre, ensuring our residents a more personalized experience and the full attentiveness of our professional management team. Call or visit today to experience our luxurious and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in South Provo/Springville and see for yourself what makes the Outlook Experience one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please call for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Outlook have any available units?
Outlook offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,069, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,189, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,369. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Outlook have?
Some of Outlook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Outlook currently offering any rent specials?
Outlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Outlook pet-friendly?
Yes, Outlook is pet friendly.
Does Outlook offer parking?
No, Outlook does not offer parking.
Does Outlook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Outlook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Outlook have a pool?
Yes, Outlook has a pool.
Does Outlook have accessible units?
No, Outlook does not have accessible units.
Does Outlook have units with dishwashers?
No, Outlook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Outlook have units with air conditioning?
No, Outlook does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Outlook?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Springville 1 BedroomsSpringville 2 Bedrooms
Springville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringville 3 Bedrooms
Springville Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UT
Saratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity