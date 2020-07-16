Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance internet access

600 W 400 S Available 08/17/20 Great 3-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Village on 4th. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)

Includes the Following:

• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit Reporting Services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH Payments

Resident Portal Access

Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.villageon4th.com/animalpolicy for more information.



PARKING:

1 Covered Dedicated Space

1 Uncovered Dedicated Space



COMMUNITY:

The Village on 4th is a premier community located off of 4th South, just minutes away from I-15. The 3-bed, 2-bath condo includes one covered and one uncovered dedicated space as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Our gorgeous community offers residents a diverse array of onsite amenities, including a splash-pad and exclusive clubhouse. This excellent location boasts astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range from your window. With Art City Main Street just a few blocks away, residents are able to take advantage of all of the first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants that Springville has to offer.



Additional Features Located Nearby:

• Herriman Towne Center

• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)

• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking

• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center

• Community Park

• Expansive Recreational Green Space

• REAL Monarchs Stadium



