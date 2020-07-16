Amenities
600 W 400 S Available 08/17/20 Great 3-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Village on 4th. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.villageon4th.com/animalpolicy for more information.
PARKING:
1 Covered Dedicated Space
1 Uncovered Dedicated Space
COMMUNITY:
The Village on 4th is a premier community located off of 4th South, just minutes away from I-15. The 3-bed, 2-bath condo includes one covered and one uncovered dedicated space as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Our gorgeous community offers residents a diverse array of onsite amenities, including a splash-pad and exclusive clubhouse. This excellent location boasts astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range from your window. With Art City Main Street just a few blocks away, residents are able to take advantage of all of the first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants that Springville has to offer.
Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Herriman Towne Center
• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Community Park
• Expansive Recreational Green Space
• REAL Monarchs Stadium
*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***
(RLNE5246947)