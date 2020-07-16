All apartments in Springville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

600 W 400 S

600 West 400 South · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 West 400 South, Springville, UT 84663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 600 W 400 S · Avail. Aug 17

$1,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
600 W 400 S Available 08/17/20 Great 3-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Village on 4th. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.villageon4th.com/animalpolicy for more information.

PARKING:
1 Covered Dedicated Space
1 Uncovered Dedicated Space

COMMUNITY:
The Village on 4th is a premier community located off of 4th South, just minutes away from I-15. The 3-bed, 2-bath condo includes one covered and one uncovered dedicated space as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Our gorgeous community offers residents a diverse array of onsite amenities, including a splash-pad and exclusive clubhouse. This excellent location boasts astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range from your window. With Art City Main Street just a few blocks away, residents are able to take advantage of all of the first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants that Springville has to offer.

Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Herriman Towne Center
• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Community Park
• Expansive Recreational Green Space
• REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

(RLNE5246947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

