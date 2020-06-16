All apartments in Springville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1078 E 900 S

1078 East 900 South Street · (385) 985-3848
Location

1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT 84663
Poolstone

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1078 E 900 S · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze. Give us a call to get a showing scheduled!

Rent:$1150
Deposit:$1150
Application Fee: $30.00
3 Bed
1 Bath
W/D Hook-ups

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 385-985-3848 This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

After seeing the home, you submit an application at http://www.homebasicsrealestate.net/current-vacancies.html under the properties posting.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

