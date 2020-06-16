All apartments in Spanish Fork
1559 South 2000 East
Last updated June 16 2020

1559 South 2000 East

1559 South 2000 East Street · (801) 735-1942
Location

1559 South 2000 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely pet friendly home in quiet Spanish Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an office/den. Formal living room and open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and pantry. Beautiful granite counter tops. Adjacent TV room with large recessed openings for TV, speakers, game systems, etc. Recessed shelving with accent lights. Fully fenced back yard with spacious deck, ideal for entertaining. Pets with additional fees and deposits (limit two). No smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-900-5897 to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Offered by Presidio Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 South 2000 East have any available units?
1559 South 2000 East has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1559 South 2000 East have?
Some of 1559 South 2000 East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 South 2000 East currently offering any rent specials?
1559 South 2000 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 South 2000 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 South 2000 East is pet friendly.
Does 1559 South 2000 East offer parking?
Yes, 1559 South 2000 East offers parking.
Does 1559 South 2000 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 South 2000 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 South 2000 East have a pool?
No, 1559 South 2000 East does not have a pool.
Does 1559 South 2000 East have accessible units?
No, 1559 South 2000 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 South 2000 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1559 South 2000 East has units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 South 2000 East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1559 South 2000 East has units with air conditioning.
