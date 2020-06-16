1559 South 2000 East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely pet friendly home in quiet Spanish Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an office/den. Formal living room and open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and pantry. Beautiful granite counter tops. Adjacent TV room with large recessed openings for TV, speakers, game systems, etc. Recessed shelving with accent lights. Fully fenced back yard with spacious deck, ideal for entertaining. Pets with additional fees and deposits (limit two). No smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-900-5897 to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Offered by Presidio Property Management.

Beautiful home in quiet Spanish Fork neighborhood. Lovely shaded back yard with large deck and inground trampoline. Easy access to shopping, schools and recreation. RV parking and outside shed for gardening. Perfect sized fully fenced back yard, pet friendly (limit two)