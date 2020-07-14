Townhomes at Mountain Ridge

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $499
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 refundable
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Dogs and cats up to 50 pounds
Parking Details: 2 car parking in front of unit. 1 is under a carport.
Storage Details: Each unit comes with a storage unit outside