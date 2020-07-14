All apartments in South Salt Lake
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge

3570 S 300 E · (515) 608-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3570 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 298 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 277 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townhomes at Mountain Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $499
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 refundable
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Dogs and cats up to 50 pounds
Parking Details: 2 car parking in front of unit. 1 is under a carport.
Storage Details: Each unit comes with a storage unit outside

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have any available units?
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have?
Some of Townhomes at Mountain Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townhomes at Mountain Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townhomes at Mountain Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge offers parking.
Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge has a pool.
Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have accessible units?
No, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Townhomes at Mountain Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Townhomes at Mountain Ridge has units with air conditioning.
