Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Sunnyvale

764 W 3940 S · (760) 780-1843
Location

764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT 84123
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit GS21 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit CE20 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit DW30 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit BN11 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit EW11 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit EE11 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunnyvale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
playground
At Sunnyvale Apartments, you'll find your new home, in a great location, and at an amazing price. Just minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City, restaurants and nightlife, Sunnyvale is also convenient to Interstates 15 and 2-15 and Redwood Road. This Murray Apartment complex has a UTA bus stop in front of the community and is just minutes from the UTA Trax line. As one of THE BEST Apartment Communities in Murray Utah, we offer the features and amenities you want in two bedroom and three bedroom homes; 24-hour maintenance service, washer and dryer hookups, gas burning fireplace, great kitchen space, cable, 2 bathrooms, walk-in closets, playground, an on-site laundry facility, swimming pool, fitness center, landscaped court yard, and covered parking. Sunnyvale is a pet friendly community. We know how important your furry family member is to you. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you home to Sunnyvale!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, High-speed internet $55; Covered Parking $15/month; Real Estate Property Tax Allocation $10/month; Unified Police Fee $11.17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $40 per pet
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunnyvale have any available units?
Sunnyvale has 8 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunnyvale have?
Some of Sunnyvale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunnyvale currently offering any rent specials?
Sunnyvale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunnyvale pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunnyvale is pet friendly.
Does Sunnyvale offer parking?
Yes, Sunnyvale offers parking.
Does Sunnyvale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunnyvale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunnyvale have a pool?
Yes, Sunnyvale has a pool.
Does Sunnyvale have accessible units?
Yes, Sunnyvale has accessible units.
Does Sunnyvale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunnyvale has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunnyvale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunnyvale has units with air conditioning.
