Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking package receiving playground

At Sunnyvale Apartments, you'll find your new home, in a great location, and at an amazing price. Just minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City, restaurants and nightlife, Sunnyvale is also convenient to Interstates 15 and 2-15 and Redwood Road. This Murray Apartment complex has a UTA bus stop in front of the community and is just minutes from the UTA Trax line. As one of THE BEST Apartment Communities in Murray Utah, we offer the features and amenities you want in two bedroom and three bedroom homes; 24-hour maintenance service, washer and dryer hookups, gas burning fireplace, great kitchen space, cable, 2 bathrooms, walk-in closets, playground, an on-site laundry facility, swimming pool, fitness center, landscaped court yard, and covered parking. Sunnyvale is a pet friendly community. We know how important your furry family member is to you. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you home to Sunnyvale!