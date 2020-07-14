Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities pool accessible parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access playground racquetball court sauna tennis court volleyball court

A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home. Let our team of management and maintenance professionals provide you with a quality apartment home for the best value around. Call now for an appointment!