1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT 84119 South Salt Lake City
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
Studio
Unit 1097 · Avail. Jul 16
$640
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 2112 · Avail. Jul 22
$880
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2115 · Avail. Jul 22
$1,040
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sun River.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
playground
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home. Let our team of management and maintenance professionals provide you with a quality apartment home for the best value around. Call now for an appointment!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350 up to 1 months rent, based on approved credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Covered Parking: $20/month.