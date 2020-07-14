All apartments in South Salt Lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Sun River

1080 W 3300 · (858) 683-6741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT 84119
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit 1097 · Avail. Jul 16

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2112 · Avail. Jul 22

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sun River.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
playground
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home. Let our team of management and maintenance professionals provide you with a quality apartment home for the best value around. Call now for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350 up to 1 months rent, based on approved credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Covered Parking: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sun River have any available units?
Sun River has 3 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sun River have?
Some of Sun River's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sun River currently offering any rent specials?
Sun River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sun River pet-friendly?
No, Sun River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Salt Lake.
Does Sun River offer parking?
Yes, Sun River offers parking.
Does Sun River have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sun River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sun River have a pool?
Yes, Sun River has a pool.
Does Sun River have accessible units?
Yes, Sun River has accessible units.
Does Sun River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sun River has units with dishwashers.
Does Sun River have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sun River has units with air conditioning.
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W
South Salt Lake, UT 84119
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Crossing
99 E Central Pointe Pl
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr
South Salt Lake, UT 84119

