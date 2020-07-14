All apartments in South Salt Lake
Find more places like Le Vail Chateau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
Le Vail Chateau
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Le Vail Chateau

3480 S 300 E · (801) 980-4518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Salt Lake
See all
South Salt Lake City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 7

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 23 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Le Vail Chateau.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome to Le Vail Chateau, Salt Lake Citys best place to call home.\n\nOur beautiful location provides amazing views of the surrounding area and our close proximity to I-15 and public transportation means that long drives for all of the areas fine shopping, dining and entertainment are a thing of the past. Because were near the University of Utah, our community is the perfect location for students to live.\n\nOur amazing location and beautifully manicured grounds are just the beginning of what we offer our residents here at Le Vail Chateau Apartments. Enjoy the views from our spacious courtyard and the kids are sure to enjoy our wonderful playground. Our on site laundry facilities will make taking care of your clothes a breeze and were a pet friendly community, pets are family too.\n\nOur spacious two bedroom floor plans offer a wealth of amazing features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Our kitchens are perfect for entertaining friends and family and our extra storage means that youll have plenty of room in your new home. At the end of the day, relax on your spaciously, beautifully designed patio or balcony and take in the views of the area.\n\nSo stop waiting and give us a call today and ask about our current specials or come by for your own personal tour. We cant wait to welcome you home to Le Vail Chateau.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Le Vail Chateau have any available units?
Le Vail Chateau has 2 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Le Vail Chateau have?
Some of Le Vail Chateau's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Le Vail Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
Le Vail Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Le Vail Chateau pet-friendly?
Yes, Le Vail Chateau is pet friendly.
Does Le Vail Chateau offer parking?
Yes, Le Vail Chateau offers parking.
Does Le Vail Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, Le Vail Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Le Vail Chateau have a pool?
No, Le Vail Chateau does not have a pool.
Does Le Vail Chateau have accessible units?
Yes, Le Vail Chateau has accessible units.
Does Le Vail Chateau have units with dishwashers?
No, Le Vail Chateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Le Vail Chateau have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Le Vail Chateau has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Le Vail Chateau?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84123
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Ritz
2265 S State St
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr
South Salt Lake, UT 84119
Sun River
1080 W 3300
South Salt Lake, UT 84119

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with BalconySouth Salt Lake Apartments with Parking
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity