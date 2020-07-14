COMMONS ON 2ND

Amenities
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.
Enjoy your free time in our swimming pool, watching and playing with your kids on the playground or socializing in our community room. We are conveniently located in the acclaimed Nederland Independent School District within walking distance of many local shops and restaurants including Wal-Mart, Central Mall, HEB as well as several medical facilities.