COMMONS ON 2ND
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

COMMONS ON 2ND

2860 S 200 E · (202) 915-9216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2860-26 · Avail. Jul 22

$869

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2860-33 · Avail. Aug 7

$869

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2862-40 · Avail. Aug 7

$948

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from COMMONS ON 2ND.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
online portal
trash valet
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does COMMONS ON 2ND have any available units?
COMMONS ON 2ND has 3 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does COMMONS ON 2ND have?
Some of COMMONS ON 2ND's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is COMMONS ON 2ND currently offering any rent specials?
COMMONS ON 2ND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is COMMONS ON 2ND pet-friendly?
Yes, COMMONS ON 2ND is pet friendly.
Does COMMONS ON 2ND offer parking?
Yes, COMMONS ON 2ND offers parking.
Does COMMONS ON 2ND have units with washers and dryers?
No, COMMONS ON 2ND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does COMMONS ON 2ND have a pool?
No, COMMONS ON 2ND does not have a pool.
Does COMMONS ON 2ND have accessible units?
Yes, COMMONS ON 2ND has accessible units.
Does COMMONS ON 2ND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, COMMONS ON 2ND has units with dishwashers.
Does COMMONS ON 2ND have units with air conditioning?
Yes, COMMONS ON 2ND has units with air conditioning.
Interested in COMMONS ON 2ND?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

