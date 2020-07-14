All apartments in South Salt Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Brickstone Apartments on 33rd

220 E 3300 S · (201) 379-1044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. Sep 5

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 434 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brickstone Apartments on 33rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
pool table
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here!

Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT. At Brickstone Apartments on 33rd, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent. Take advantage of large closet space and a washer and dryer in every apartment — but that's not all! Some of our community amenities include a sparkling pool, an on-site fitness center, and fiber internet.

Curious about what's nearby the community? Within minutes of leaving Brickstone, you'll find great restaurants like The Pie Pizzeria and Kabob Stop. You're also never too far away from great shopping and entertainment venues.

Brickstone on 33rd is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, detached garage $50/month. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have any available units?
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd has 7 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have?
Some of Brickstone Apartments on 33rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brickstone Apartments on 33rd currently offering any rent specials?
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brickstone Apartments on 33rd pet-friendly?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd is pet friendly.
Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd offer parking?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd offers parking.
Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have a pool?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd has a pool.
Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have accessible units?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd has accessible units.
Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd has units with dishwashers.
Does Brickstone Apartments on 33rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brickstone Apartments on 33rd has units with air conditioning.

