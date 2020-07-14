Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport pool table

Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here!



Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT. At Brickstone Apartments on 33rd, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent. Take advantage of large closet space and a washer and dryer in every apartment — but that's not all! Some of our community amenities include a sparkling pool, an on-site fitness center, and fiber internet.



Curious about what's nearby the community? Within minutes of leaving Brickstone, you'll find great restaurants like The Pie Pizzeria and Kabob Stop. You're also never too far away from great shopping and entertainment venues.



Brickstone on 33rd is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and