Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C

3860 South Mc Call Street · (801) 980-0735
Location

3860 South Mc Call Street, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
**Promotional Price of $995 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,095 for the remainder of the lease!

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This renovated South Salt Lake condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, State Street and 3900 South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 960 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll an open kitchen, dining and living areas along with a laundry and storage area with washer/dryer in unit. Down the hall, you'll find a bedroom, full bathroom as well as the master bedroom and bathroom. Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, 1 covered parking spot, 1 uncovered parking spot and central air!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the west side of the building on the railing and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/f18d1070a7/3860-s-mccall-st-1c-south-salt-lake-ut-84115

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,095 ($711.75 Refundable)
Pets: 1 Cat Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $75/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/116971

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have any available units?
3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have?
Some of 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C currently offering any rent specials?
3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C pet-friendly?
No, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Salt Lake.
Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C offer parking?
Yes, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C offers parking.
Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have a pool?
No, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C does not have a pool.
Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have accessible units?
No, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C has units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C has units with air conditioning.
