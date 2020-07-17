3860 S Mccall St Unit 1C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance online portal

**Promotional Price of $995 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement. After that, the rental rate will increase to $1,095 for the remainder of the lease!



**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This renovated South Salt Lake condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, State Street and 3900 South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 960 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll an open kitchen, dining and living areas along with a laundry and storage area with washer/dryer in unit. Down the hall, you'll find a bedroom, full bathroom as well as the master bedroom and bathroom. Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, 1 covered parking spot, 1 uncovered parking spot and central air!



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the west side of the building on the railing and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/f18d1070a7/3860-s-mccall-st-1c-south-salt-lake-ut-84115



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,095 ($711.75 Refundable)

Pets: 1 Cat Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $75/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/116971



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.