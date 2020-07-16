3701 S Gowan Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground garage internet access tennis court

*Move-in special, Half off first month's rent. OAC!*



Spacious townhouse, located near 3700 South and West Temple! Just a short walk to Trax. The house's floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a very spacious interior, granite in the kitchen. Some of the amenities are: two car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups in unit, garbage disposal, dishwasher, high speed fiber optic internet included. Living is care free with the HOA taking care of landscaping and snow removal. A gym is located in the community. Harmony Park is across the street; the park has tennis courts, softball fields, and a couple of playgrounds. Pet friendly with an additional deposit, one-time $25 pet documentation fee and a $25 pet fee in addition to rent each month. Breed restrictions apply, 2 animal maximum. Call our office for details.



Tenants responsible for gas and electric. $13 property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available on 7/15/20! Please call on or after that date to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.