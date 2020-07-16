All apartments in South Salt Lake
Find more places like 3701 S Gowan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
3701 S Gowan Ln
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

3701 S Gowan Ln

3701 S Gowan Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Salt Lake
See all
South Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3701 S Gowan Ln, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
*Move-in special, Half off first month's rent. OAC!*

Spacious townhouse, located near 3700 South and West Temple! Just a short walk to Trax. The house's floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a very spacious interior, granite in the kitchen. Some of the amenities are: two car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups in unit, garbage disposal, dishwasher, high speed fiber optic internet included. Living is care free with the HOA taking care of landscaping and snow removal. A gym is located in the community. Harmony Park is across the street; the park has tennis courts, softball fields, and a couple of playgrounds. Pet friendly with an additional deposit, one-time $25 pet documentation fee and a $25 pet fee in addition to rent each month. Breed restrictions apply, 2 animal maximum. Call our office for details.

Tenants responsible for gas and electric. $13 property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available on 7/15/20! Please call on or after that date to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 S Gowan Ln have any available units?
3701 S Gowan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 3701 S Gowan Ln have?
Some of 3701 S Gowan Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 S Gowan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3701 S Gowan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 S Gowan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 S Gowan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3701 S Gowan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3701 S Gowan Ln offers parking.
Does 3701 S Gowan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 S Gowan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 S Gowan Ln have a pool?
No, 3701 S Gowan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3701 S Gowan Ln have accessible units?
No, 3701 S Gowan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 S Gowan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 S Gowan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 S Gowan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3701 S Gowan Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84123
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
The Ritz
2265 S State St
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr
South Salt Lake, UT 84119
Sun River
1080 W 3300
South Salt Lake, UT 84119

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with BalconiesSouth Salt Lake Apartments with Parking
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College