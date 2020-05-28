All apartments in South Salt Lake
Find more places like 3150 South West Temple - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
3150 South West Temple - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3150 South West Temple - 1

3150 West Temple · (801) 564-1314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Salt Lake
See all
South Salt Lake City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3150 West Temple, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeling 3 bedroom 1 bath Home For Rent in SLC.
This home was new carpet, new hardwood floors, new paint, lighting. Comes with a large dining room , kitchen and living room. Great view with big windows. Has new stainless steel appliances new countertops. Pet Friendly! Fenced Yard and 1/2 of Garage
Call Marie at 801-564-1314 for a showing.
Newly remodeling 3 bedroom 1 bath Home For Rent in SLC.
This home was new carpet, new hardwood floors, new paint, lighting. Comes with a large dining room , kitchen and living room. Great view with big windows. Has new stainless steel appliances new countertops. Pet Friendly! Fenced Yard and 1/2 of Garage
Call Marie at 801-564-1314 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have any available units?
3150 South West Temple - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have?
Some of 3150 South West Temple - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 South West Temple - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3150 South West Temple - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 South West Temple - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 South West Temple - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3150 South West Temple - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 South West Temple - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have a pool?
No, 3150 South West Temple - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3150 South West Temple - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 South West Temple - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 South West Temple - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 South West Temple - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3150 South West Temple - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Zeller
2255 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W
South Salt Lake, UT 84119
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S
South Salt Lake, UT 84123
The Ritz
2265 S State St
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E
South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Similar Pages

South Salt Lake 1 BedroomsSouth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
South Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingSouth Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places
South Salt Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salt Lake City

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity