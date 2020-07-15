Sign Up
Home
/
South Salt Lake, UT
/
2150 S Main St Ste 402
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
2150 S Main St Ste 402
2150 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2150 Main Street, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City
Amenities
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bed 2 bath condo in 2150 S Main # 402
Nice view of the mountains from the fourth floor.
Granite countertops SS appliances, Nice condo!
Give Tad a call 801-712-1228
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 have any available units?
2150 S Main St Ste 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Salt Lake, UT
.
Is 2150 S Main St Ste 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2150 S Main St Ste 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 S Main St Ste 402 pet-friendly?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Salt Lake
.
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 offer parking?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 does not offer parking.
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 have a pool?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 does not have a pool.
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 have accessible units?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 S Main St Ste 402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 S Main St Ste 402 does not have units with air conditioning.
