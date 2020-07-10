22 Apartments for rent in Snyderville, UT with parking

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bear Hollow Village
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village – a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.

1 of 33

Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
6169 Park Lane South #20
6169 Park Ln S, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1249 sqft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished condo with high ceilings, new paint, gas fireplace, granite countertops, spacious outdoor patio, washer/dryer, storage closet, and covered parking for one car. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
7085 N 2200 W
7085 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
865 sqft
Enjoy the bright natural light and vaulted ceiling of this top floor Powderwood condo which has 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Assigned carport guarantees covered parking year-round. Mountain views from your covered deck with a serene living space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2144 Apache Trail T-21
2144 Apache Trail, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2127 sqft
Furnished Townhome near Canyons Village - Well-kept and comfortably furnished townhome with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the Redpine Townhome complex just down the street from Canyons Village.
Results within 5 miles of Snyderville

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Paddington Drive
2011 Paddington Drive, Park City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6000 sqft
Furnished Home in Chatham Hills with Gourmet Kitchen - Spacious and luxurious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom furnished home in Chatham Hills! This home has two master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundant natural light, a formal dining room, 3

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904
2305 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
$1,200
360 sqft
Prospector Studio -Summer Lease - Super cute, recently renovated, studio in Prospector available NOW. Lease includes all utilities and furniture. This is in a great location near downtown Park City, with a bus stop located right outside the building.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Prospector Ave #314
2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Snyderville

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5095 N. Lauralwood Street
5095 Laural Wood Street, Wasatch County, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2409 sqft
Beautiful Rambler Home with Amazing Views - This 6 bedroom 5 bathroom ranch style house sits above the Provo River with perfect views of Mount Timpanogos.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
964 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13322 N Highmark Ct
13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Snyderville, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Snyderville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

