2025 Canyons Resort Drive #Q1

Red Pine One Bedroom - Sweet, Red Pine one bedroom, furnished, main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view. Easy access to the Club House which has 3 pools, including heated pool in the winter, 2 hot tubs, sauna, and coin laundry facilities. Free outdoor parking on site.



Sorry NO pets. 2 people ONLY.



Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.



No Pets Allowed



