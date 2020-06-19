All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd

1491 West Lake View Terrace Road · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3497 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home!

This home is BEAUTIFUL!

Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted tub, granite counter-tops, fireplace, cold storage, custom blinds, and more.

No smoking.
No pets.
**TENANT TO PAY UTILITIES**

Please contact PMI Utah for more information. O: (385)352-8973 E: karlee@pmi-utah.com

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have any available units?
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have?
Some of 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd does offer parking.
Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have a pool?
No, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have accessible units?
No, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd has units with air conditioning.
