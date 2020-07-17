All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

1284 N Willowbrook LN

1284 North Willowbrook Lane · (385) 985-3848
Location

1284 North Willowbrook Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1284 N Willowbrook LN · Avail. Jul 28

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
hot tub
1284 N Willowbrook LN Available 07/28/20 Immaculate Saratoga Town Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Saratoga Springs now available! This home has granite counter tops throughout. The HOA provides a fitness center, hot tub/spa, pool, and a wonderful community of involved citizens. This home's master and en-suite bathroom are amazing. Don't hesitate on this one, it will go quick!

Available December 1

Rent: $1600
Deposit: $1600
Bed: 3
Bath: 2.5
Sq. Feet: 2730
Water, Sewer, Garbage included
Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Fire Place

NO PETS / NO SMOKERS (Don’t even call to ask)

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE1969686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have any available units?
1284 N Willowbrook LN has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have?
Some of 1284 N Willowbrook LN's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 N Willowbrook LN currently offering any rent specials?
1284 N Willowbrook LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 N Willowbrook LN pet-friendly?
No, 1284 N Willowbrook LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN offer parking?
No, 1284 N Willowbrook LN does not offer parking.
Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1284 N Willowbrook LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have a pool?
Yes, 1284 N Willowbrook LN has a pool.
Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have accessible units?
Yes, 1284 N Willowbrook LN has accessible units.
Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1284 N Willowbrook LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1284 N Willowbrook LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1284 N Willowbrook LN does not have units with air conditioning.
