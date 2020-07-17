Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible gym pool hot tub

1284 N Willowbrook LN Available 07/28/20 Immaculate Saratoga Town Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Saratoga Springs now available! This home has granite counter tops throughout. The HOA provides a fitness center, hot tub/spa, pool, and a wonderful community of involved citizens. This home's master and en-suite bathroom are amazing. Don't hesitate on this one, it will go quick!



Available December 1



Rent: $1600

Deposit: $1600

Bed: 3

Bath: 2.5

Sq. Feet: 2730

Water, Sewer, Garbage included

Washer/Dryer hook-ups

Fire Place



NO PETS / NO SMOKERS (Don’t even call to ask)



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



(RLNE1969686)