Amenities
1284 N Willowbrook LN Available 07/28/20 Immaculate Saratoga Town Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Saratoga Springs now available! This home has granite counter tops throughout. The HOA provides a fitness center, hot tub/spa, pool, and a wonderful community of involved citizens. This home's master and en-suite bathroom are amazing. Don't hesitate on this one, it will go quick!
Available December 1
Rent: $1600
Deposit: $1600
Bed: 3
Bath: 2.5
Sq. Feet: 2730
Water, Sewer, Garbage included
Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Fire Place
NO PETS / NO SMOKERS (Don’t even call to ask)
If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.
(RLNE1969686)