35 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, UT with pool

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3842 Tuscany Dr #5
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1734 sqft
3842 Tuscany Dr #5 Available 08/07/20 3 year old Blackhawk Townhome! End Unit - BlackHawk Townhomes are high-end townhomes located in Santa Clara, Utah at an unbeatable location and its own private amenity package including: swimming pool with
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
978 N 1725 W #44
978 North 1725 West, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1028 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! Great Location - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! We are featuring a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse for rent, and it will go fast! It's available June 15th.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1709 West 1020 North
1709 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$970
1054 sqft
1709 West 1020 North Available 06/22/20 Colorview Town Home - 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level Town Home. Community Pool. No Pets. 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3368053)

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Canyon
1650 N Sonoran Dr
1650 North Sonoran Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1714 sqft
1650 N Sonoran Dr Available 08/12/20 Pristine Paradise Canyon Home - Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath home in Paradise Canyon just off of Snow Canyon Parkway. Mostly Tile throughout the home. Upgraded Appliances and a large backyard with lots of shade.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
777 S 400 E #71
777 South 400 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1470 sqft
777 S 400 E #71 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Townhome in Downtown St. George! - This home is in Downtown St. George! Conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping, city pool, and the hospital.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1734 sqft
Brand New - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Town Home featuring 1735 sq. ft. of living space. The home includes beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
864 Sir Monte Drive
864 Sir Monte Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,220
2415 sqft
864 Sir Monte Drive Available 05/05/20 Beautiful Home in Legacy- Views!! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great views from the interior and the decks- both north to Pine Valley Mountain and South towards the Black Hills.

1 of 47

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2050 W Canyon View Drive #232
2050 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2050 W Canyon View Drive #232 Available 08/28/20 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home New Carpet - This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,144 square ft. has a beautiful covered patio for outdoor living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1150 W. 360 N. #14
1150 West 360 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
926 sqft
1150 W. 360 N. #14 Available 08/01/20 Great Rental w/Spacious Floor Plan - Great unit in Green Valley. This spacious ground floor unit has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Washer and dryer are included in the unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
140 W Center St 16
140 W Center St, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2028 sqft
Townhome #16 - Property Id: 307654 Brand new building off center street in Ivins. New appliances including refrigerator. Granite countertops. Community pool. Great views of the Red Mountain. No smoking/no pets Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Green Valley
1825 W Mathis Park Place #21
1825 Mathis Park Pl, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1825 W Mathis Park Place #21 Available 08/01/20 Charming Home Near Mathis Park - Villas at Green Valley #21! A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath plus Den. The home is near Mathis Park. Community Pool and spa.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2228 Chippenham Court
2228 Chippenham Court, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
2228 Chippenham Court Available 08/14/20 Fully Furnished - Amazing Golf Course Views! - Available for a 6-month lease min. or longer. Incredible golf course views!! This St.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1167 E 400 S #8
1167 East 400 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1358 sqft
1167 E 400 S #8 Available 08/10/20 Skyhawk Townhomes - Skyhawk is a family friendly community. It is also within walking distance to Dixie State via new tunnel under freeway. This unit has 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clara

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley Townhomes
3155 S. Hidden Valley Dr. #277
3155 South Hidden Valley Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1377 sqft
3155 S. Hidden Valley Dr. #277 Available 10/01/20 Hidden Valley Townhome - most utilities included - This Hidden Valley townhome is three bedrooms, two and a half baths.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
685 N Bluff View Circle
685 N Bluff View Cir, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,768
1808 sqft
685 N Bluff View Circle Available 08/10/20 Bluffview Home - This beautiful Bluffview home is located in Washington. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approx. 1808 sq ft.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1317 sqft
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112 Available 10/09/20 Brand new town home available in Millcreek Springs with a community pool! - On the main floor of this brand new townhome is the living room, dining area, kitchen, half bathroom, and a storage room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
301 S. 1200 E. #34
301 South 1200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
301 S. 1200 E. #34 Available 08/01/20 The Mesas - Super location close to all major commercial areas. 2-story with bedroom and bath on each floor. Water, sewer, garbage included. Amenities include pool, clubhouse. Carport with outside storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Bluff View Drive
1000 Bluff View Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1868 sqft
4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,868 sq. ft.

