Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, UT with parking

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3611 Red Butte Drive
3611 Red Butte Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Beautiful Home in Santa Clara - For Rent. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Santa Clara. Fenced back yard. $1,400 per month.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara Heights
3091 Windmill Circle
3091 Windmill Circle, Santa Clara, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
2081 sqft
3091 Windmill Circle Available 08/10/20 Great Home in Santa Clara!-Pets Negotiable! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, 4 Car extended Garage. This home in Santa Clara is a must See!!! Has over sized Garage. Open Floor plan. Enclosed Spacious Yard.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Hills
1429 N 2200 W
1429 North 2200 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1429 N 2200 W Available 08/07/20 Snowbird and builder Special! Flexible lease options available.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1709 West 1020 North
1709 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$970
1054 sqft
1709 West 1020 North Available 06/22/20 Colorview Town Home - 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level Town Home. Community Pool. No Pets. 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3368053)

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1157 N 1570 W #28
1157 North 1570 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1320 sqft
Park side Townhome End Unit! - Nice Parkside Townhome - 3 bdrm/2.5 bath/ 1350 sf Two levels, beds upstairs, living downstairs, private back patio opens up to parking lot for easy access. Close to shopping and schools. +250.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
603 N 1590 W
603 North 1590 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1300 sqft
Sunset Home/ $250 OFF MAY RENT with April Move in! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. 2 car garage plus a shed in the back. New Paint, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures throughout the home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 S 200 E #19
325 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Remodeled Townhome in the Heart of Downtown St.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shadow Mountain
114 South 1250 West
114 South 1250 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1400 sqft
114 South 1250 West Available 08/10/20 Town Home in Las Hurdes - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. George
47 South 400 East Suite C
47 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
861 N Red Rock Rd
861 North Red Rock Road, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
Red Rock Rd Property - Spacious Property Located behind some commercial properties on Red Rock Rd. The building has a large garage-style door perfect for any type of mechanical use of the building to store vehicles or any kind.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1734 sqft
Brand New - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Town Home featuring 1735 sq. ft. of living space. The home includes beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bloomington Country Club
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 09/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
656 South Breann Drive
656 S Breann Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1767 sqft
Brand New- Red Mountain Vista Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage 1,767 sq. feet of Living Space plus a 23deep full size 2-Car Garage, 3 Big Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Granite counter tops, throughout the home. Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
687 S Malorie Way
687 S Malorie Way, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
687 S Malorie Way Available 04/07/20 Brand New Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage - This high end, brand new townhome is ready for you to move in.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
864 Sir Monte Drive
864 Sir Monte Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,220
2415 sqft
864 Sir Monte Drive Available 05/05/20 Beautiful Home in Legacy- Views!! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great views from the interior and the decks- both north to Pine Valley Mountain and South towards the Black Hills.

1 of 47

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1175 W. 540 N. #2
1175 West 540 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment that features a galley kitchen and lots of storage. Located close to town and shopping. This apartment is a ground level unit in a quiet fourplex with great neighbors.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clara

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr
4006 S Sweet Escape Dr, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,498
2800 sqft
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand New Home in Sugar Plumb - Amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home in Sugar Plumb. This home is brand new, never been lived in. Very Spacious living area and yard. Yard Care Included.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Springs
777 W Blue Mountain Road
777 Blue Mountain Road, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3131 sqft
777 W Blue Mountain Road Available 08/01/20 **Spectacular single level home on Green Springs Golf Course ** - **Spectacular single level home on the 4th hole of the Green Springs Golf Course ** 4 bedrooms including Casita 3.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1317 sqft
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112 Available 10/09/20 Brand new town home available in Millcreek Springs with a community pool! - On the main floor of this brand new townhome is the living room, dining area, kitchen, half bathroom, and a storage room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Santa Clara, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Santa Clara apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

