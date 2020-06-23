The Park at City Center

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee, $155 amenity fee,
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 70 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: 1 free parking garage stall.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.