Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Park at City Center

Open Now until 6pm
213 W Civic Center Dr · (801) 896-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT 84070
Sandy Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 540 · Avail. now

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee, $155 amenity fee,
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 70 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: 1 free parking garage stall.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at City Center have any available units?
The Park at City Center has 2 units available starting at $1,401 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Park at City Center have?
Some of The Park at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at City Center is pet friendly.
Does The Park at City Center offer parking?
Yes, The Park at City Center offers parking.
Does The Park at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at City Center have a pool?
Yes, The Park at City Center has a pool.
Does The Park at City Center have accessible units?
Yes, The Park at City Center has accessible units.
Does The Park at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at City Center has units with dishwashers.
Does The Park at City Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Park at City Center has units with air conditioning.
