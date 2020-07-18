Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.



Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.



Home is less than 2 years old. Stainless steel appliances



Hard surface floors in main living area.



Washer and Dryer in unit.



Walk-in closets.



Marble counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Two Car attached garage



Great storage in unfinished basement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899123)