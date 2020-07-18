All apartments in Sandy
9294 South Bennington Court

9294 S Bennington Ct · (801) 373-9678
Location

9294 S Bennington Ct, Sandy, UT 84094
High Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9294 South Bennington Court · Avail. Aug 10

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.

Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.

Home is less than 2 years old. Stainless steel appliances

Hard surface floors in main living area.

Washer and Dryer in unit.

Walk-in closets.

Marble counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Two Car attached garage

Great storage in unfinished basement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9294 South Bennington Court have any available units?
9294 South Bennington Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9294 South Bennington Court have?
Some of 9294 South Bennington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9294 South Bennington Court currently offering any rent specials?
9294 South Bennington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9294 South Bennington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9294 South Bennington Court is pet friendly.
Does 9294 South Bennington Court offer parking?
Yes, 9294 South Bennington Court offers parking.
Does 9294 South Bennington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9294 South Bennington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9294 South Bennington Court have a pool?
No, 9294 South Bennington Court does not have a pool.
Does 9294 South Bennington Court have accessible units?
No, 9294 South Bennington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9294 South Bennington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9294 South Bennington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9294 South Bennington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9294 South Bennington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
