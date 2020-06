Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rent ready! Brand new remodeled basement unit, with private parking! This beautiful 1 bedroom unit is very spacious with lots of counter and cupboard space in the kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. You will have your own sitting area in the back yard. There is also extra storage in the laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. The security deposit is $900. $700 is refundable ($200 withheld for carpet cleaning/cleaning). No smoking/vaping on or in the property. No Pets.



Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older

- Responsible for a monthly $50 utility charge

- Renters insurance required and can be provided



If interested contact Emil at (385)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to schedule a showing and apply for this unit.